Centralia hospital celebrates National Volunteer Week April 6-12

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CENTRALIA, IL (KFVS) -

St. Mary’s Hospital and Good Samaritan Regional Health Center is honoring the men and women of its auxiliaries during National Volunteer Week.

“Volunteers are often the first faces that patients and visitors see upon entering our facility – faces of friendliness and caring that represent so much of what we stand for,” said Scott Niermann, St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation Director and Auxiliary Liaison.

These two Auxiliaries include over 320 members that volunteered a total of 42,216 hours in 2013. According to Independent Sector website this equates to $978,989 in volunteer time contributed. Volunteers serve in many locations throughout the hospitals and also provide support at community events. Volunteers can be seen in the gift shops, delivering flowers, the Mt. Vernon Bargain Box and in various departments throughout the hospitals. They provide assistance at health screenings, educational sessions and blood drives.

“Our volunteers are so important to our mission and this community. We could not do all that we do without their selfless giving day after day, year after year,” said Judy Swinson, Director of Volunteer Services for Good Samaritan Regional Health Center.

St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary was formed in 1958 while the Good Samaritan Regional Health Center Auxiliary was formed in 1966; which marks over 53 years of dedication to the healing services of these two hospitals. The Auxiliaries together have contributed approximately $3 million in financial gifts through their fundraising activities.

For more information about volunteering, you can click here.

