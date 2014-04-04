Educator of the Year applications being accepted

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for the 2014 Educator of the Year.

Nominations can be accepted for any full-time educator employed at the University, K-12 public, private, or parochial schools, and area post-secondary institutions. Any person, group, colleague, student or parent in the community may nominate educators.

Finalists for the Educator of the Year will receive a crystal apple and a $500 cash gift at a reception on Tuesday, October 21 honoring all area educators.

“Each year I am astounded by the quality of applicants and feel blessed to have so many outstanding educators serving in our area, the committee charged with selecting the recipients always has a difficult time choosing, but it is a rewarding process,” stated Angie Umfleet, Chair of the Selection Committee.

Nominations will be accepted up until Friday, May 16th at 5 p.m.

Nomination forms attached to this email, visiting the Cape Chamber website, stopping by the Chamber office at 1267 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, or calling the office at 573-335-3312 and the Chamber staff can email or fax the nomination form.

