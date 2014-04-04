Second Annual Rend Lake College MarketPlace Car Show is May 4 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Second Annual Rend Lake College MarketPlace Car Show is May 4

(Source: Nigel Thompson) (Source: Nigel Thompson)
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Car-enthusiasts have one month to get their cars for the Second Annual Rend Lake College MarketPlace Car Show.

The show is scheduled for 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sunday, May 4, in Mt. Vernon.

The show will take place in the east parking lot, across the street from the MarketPlace on Potomac.

Proceeds raised from the show will go toward automotive scholarships for future RLC students. There is a $10 registration fee.

“We had a good turnout last year with 59 entrees, and we’re expecting many more this time around,” Automotive Technology Professor Nigel Thompson said. “We’re hoping everyone will come out and support us and our students.”

Cars can be entered into the show during registration, scheduled for 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 registrations.

Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by a trophy presentation at 3 p.m. Trophy awards include Best of Show, Best Ford, Best GM, Best MoPar, Best Street Rod, Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Motor, Top Five 1995 and Newer, Top 15 1975 – 1994, and Top 25 1974 and Older. A photographer will take pictures of participants with their cars starting around 1:30 p.m. There will also be door prizes, food and soft drinks available and live music by Hot Rod Nights.

For more information, contact Nigel Thompson at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1806 or thompson@rlc.edu.

You can check out the event's Facebook page: 2nd Annual Rend Lake College MarketPlace Car Show.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.


  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:58:51 GMT
    FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

Powered by Frankly