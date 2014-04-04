Second Annual Rend Lake College MarketPlace Car Show is May 4

Car-enthusiasts have one month to get their cars for the Second Annual Rend Lake College MarketPlace Car Show.



The show is scheduled for 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sunday, May 4, in Mt. Vernon.



The show will take place in the east parking lot, across the street from the MarketPlace on Potomac.



Proceeds raised from the show will go toward automotive scholarships for future RLC students. There is a $10 registration fee.



“We had a good turnout last year with 59 entrees, and we’re expecting many more this time around,” Automotive Technology Professor Nigel Thompson said. “We’re hoping everyone will come out and support us and our students.”



Cars can be entered into the show during registration, scheduled for 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 registrations.



Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by a trophy presentation at 3 p.m. Trophy awards include Best of Show, Best Ford, Best GM, Best MoPar, Best Street Rod, Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Motor, Top Five 1995 and Newer, Top 15 1975 – 1994, and Top 25 1974 and Older. A photographer will take pictures of participants with their cars starting around 1:30 p.m. There will also be door prizes, food and soft drinks available and live music by Hot Rod Nights.



For more information, contact Nigel Thompson at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1806 or thompson@rlc.edu.



You can check out the event's Facebook page: 2nd Annual Rend Lake College MarketPlace Car Show.



