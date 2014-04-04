Senior Spelling Bee held in Red Bud, IL

L to R: Red Bud Mayor Tim Lowry who was the pronouncer, Senior Spelling Bee first place winner Eilleen Wuertz of Red Bud and State Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton, pose for a photo after the Senior Spelling Bee on Tuesday, April 22.

State Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton, hosted a spelling bee for the senior members of the Red Bud Senior Circle on Tuesday, April 24.

The nine contestants came from Randolph and St. Clair Counties to test their spelling abilities. The winner and runner up have the opportunity to advance to regionals which is later followed by the state championship at the State Fair in Springfield this summer.

“Senior spelling bees are a great way for seniors and community members to get together for a light-hearted and fun event while testing their spelling skills,” Costello said. “Red Bud Senior Circle truly does a fantastic job with creating fun and engaging programs for seniors in the area and I am excited to be a part of this. I would like to thank the Senior Circle Director Julie Hudson, the spelling bee volunteers and the contestants for participating in this successful event. I would also like to congratulate Eileen Wuertz of Red Bud on winning first place and Albert Lawson of Belleville who placed second. Both Eileen and Albert have the opportunity to advance to regionals.”

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.