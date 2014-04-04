2 accused of armed robbery in Marion, Illinois

The Marion Police Department responded around 10:15 a.m. to the 400 block of West Goodall following an armed robbery on Friday.

Police say two females were robbed at gunpoint inside their vehicle while picking up a friend.

A handgun was shown and some money was taken.

The suspects were described as two black males, one having a medium build, 5’8" to 5’10", with a mustache, goatee and wearing a dark colored sweatshirt.

The suspects then went northbound.

Contact the Marion Police Department if you have any information.

