High winds close Dorena-Hickman Ferry

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has closed due to high winds.

Operators say the wind is blowing into the mouth of Hickman Harbor making it difficult for the ferry to maneuver in and out of the Kentucky landing.

It is expected to reopen on the regular summer schedule on Saturday morning.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

