Operation Babylift crash survivor tells story on 39 year anniver - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Operation Babylift crash survivor tells story on 39 year anniversary

Operation Babylift crash survivor tells story on 39 year anniversary

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
On April 4, 1975 with bombs still exploding, U.S. planes loaded up thousands of children. On April 4, 1975 with bombs still exploding, U.S. planes loaded up thousands of children.
Mindy Kelpe-Eubanks was just an infant at the time. Mindy Kelpe-Eubanks was just an infant at the time.
Roughly half of those on board, were killed. Roughly half of those on board, were killed.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Thirty-nine years ago on April 4, hundreds of Vietnamese children's lives were forever changed.

A Cape Girardeau woman is part of that history.

She's a survivor who still struggles with the past, but is grateful for the life and family she has today.

April 1975 marked the end of the Vietnam War, and the fall of Saigon.

Overcrowded orphanages scrambled to get thousands of babies out of the country.

Mindy Kelpe-Eubanks was just an infant at the time.

 "We were all in orphanages and they were just trying to get us out of there," said Kelpe-Eubanks.

On April 4, 1975 with bombs still exploding, U.S. planes loaded up thousands of children.

In many cases, they were seated two to four children per seat.

 "The top level (of the plane) was the infants and the bottom level was older kids," said Kelpe-Eubanks.

Operation Babylift was directed by President Gerald Ford to bring Vietnamese orphans to the U.S.

Mindy was one of them. She was aboard a U.S. Air Force cargo plane with about 300 others, mostly children.

Tragically, the plane crashed shortly after take-off.

Roughly half of those on board, were killed.

"It just completely crushed the belly of the plane and instantly killed many children," said Kelpe-Eubanks.

The site was littered with debris, bodies, and destruction.

Rescuers pulled survivors from the wreckage, including baby Mindy.

She was put on the next flight out to the U.S.

Months later, Mindy was adopted by a Cape Girardeau family.

It was tough at first. While physically unscathed, she suffered emotionally. She had night terrors, and eventually unanswered questions, even survivor's guilt.

"Why did I survive, and many others didn't?" asked Kelpe-Eubanks.

But, she had hope...and a new country, America. She was free from crisis and war. She has never wanted to return to Vietnam.

"I know God was there that day," said Kelpe-Eubanks. "The family that has brought me here has raised me to be so strong in my faith with God and I wouldn't, I wouldn't change it."

She doesn't know her birth name, or anything about her biological parents.

The birth records were lost during the crash. The government later issued the survivors new birth certificates.

Throughout her life, Mindy has made connections with other survivors, including the pilot of her plane.

"He's the one that spent his life trying to find out why that plane crashed," she said. "If I ever flew again, he would be my pilot."

That network of survivors gives her comfort as she's still putting together the pieces of her past.

"I wouldn't change it. I wouldn't change anything about my life," said Kelpe-Eubanks.

After our interview, Mindy said she met another survivor online. That survivor is sending her a piece of a building that was collected in Saigon in 1975.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:58:51 GMT
    FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

Powered by Frankly