Man, woman arrested after shots fired from SUV

Shots were fired from a moving vehicle on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County.

Drivers faced a dangerous situation Friday morning near Charleston, MO, when someone fired shots out of a sunroof while driving down the interstate.

It all started just before 9:30am Friday morning in Pulaski County, IL where sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a silver Mitsubishi Montero SUV for a traffic violation.

But, the SUV sped off, and someone inside fired shots back at officers. As the pursuit raced along Interstate 57, gun shots continued to come from the sunroof.

It was a dangerous situation that could have been much worse.

"We had several people following the car, but nobody is reporting any damage to cars or struck by any stray bullets," said Parrott.

The car stopped near mile marker 10, close to the Charleston exit.

Charleston DPS, Missouri Highway Patrol, Mississippi County and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies worked to arrest the two suspects.

Jeremiah Paul Ellis and Ashley Lashae Patterson, are both from East Chicago, Indiana. We’re told they’re wanted by law enforcement there for allegedly robbing a bank.

They could face additional charges of resisting arrest, child endangerment, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Parrott said inside the car, were also two young children, who are not with the Division of Family Services.

While law enforcement processed the scene, traffic backed up on the southbound side of Interstate 57.

"We just appreciate the public's understand while the interstate was down to one lane," said Parrott.

Now, the highway is clear and the FBI will continue the investigation.