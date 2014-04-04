Illinois prom-night driver pleads guilty to DUI

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - A former limousine driver has pleaded guilty to a driving under the influence charge for being intoxicated when he drove more than 20 suburban Chicago teenagers to their prom last year.

Richard Madison of Palos Hills pleaded guilty Thursday to one DUI count. A DuPage County judge sentenced the 55-year-old to 60 days in jail.

Authorities say Madison was driving Oswego East High School students to a prom celebration in Glen Ellyn on May 11, 2013. Officials say some of the students called their parents to report Madison's erratic driving.

Madison will receive credit for 13 days already served. He also must serve two years' probation, receive counseling and pay a $500 fine.

