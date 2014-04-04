Driver issued citation after semi roll over on I-57

Illinois State Police responded to a semi roll over on Interstate 57, mile post 72 on Thursday, April 3.

According to police, the 2011 Mack Truck Tractor five axle/box trailer combination was going northbound in the driving lane on I-57. It ran off the right side of the interstate and down an embankment, causing it to overturn on it's right side.

The driver of the truck, 51-year-old Reginald Harp of Red Oak, Georgia was issued a citation for improper lane usage.

Police say he was uninjured.

Assisting agencies include the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Benton Fire Department, West City Fire Department and ISP.

