Man faces charges after stabbing in Murphysboro

A Murphysboro man faces charges after his roommate was stabbed.

According to Murphysboro Police, St. Joseph Hospital reported a stabbing victim in their E.R. on Wednesday.

James Miller, 46, of Murphyboro was being transferred to a St. Louis Hospital.

Due to discrepancies in Millers report, police say they investigated further. Police began to look for 54-year-old David Cathey, Miller's roommate.

On Thursday, detectives got a warrant for Cathey's arrest.

Cathey faces charges of aggravated domestic battery, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery.

Cathey declined to be interviewed and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital when he received injuries from an unknown incident.

He was treated and released and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

