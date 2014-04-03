1 in custody after armed robbery in Murray, KY

A suspect in Wednesday night’s robbery at Campus Evolution Apartments has been has been taken into custody.

Amairi Cook, age 19, of Paris Tennessee, came to the Murray Police Department where he was taken into custody after learning of an active arrest warrant for him.

Cook faces charges of robbery 1st degree, burglary 1st degree, assault 1st degree and theft by unlawful taking over $500 dollars.

A second suspect is being sought in connection to the robbery.

Murray police officers responded to Campus Evolution North Apartments on 1421 North 16th Street on Wednesday evening after a report of an armed robbery in progress around 10:51 p.m.

Officers were told at the scene that two black male suspects had forcefully entered the apartment, showed a handgun and demanded money and other valuables from the five people inside.

During the altercation, three of the persons received injuries, but declined medical treatment on scene.

One of the victims later sought treatment for his injuries.

An amount of items and money was taken and the suspects left.

No gun shots were discharged during the altercation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.

