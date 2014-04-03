Woman's body found in Livingston County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman's body found in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Authorities have found the body of a Kentucky woman in Livingston County.

Coroner Mitchell Lee of Marshall County says the body of 62-year-old Sheila Neblett Robinson of Paducah was found at 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Her body was found in her car on Haddox Ferry in Livingston County.

Funeral arrangements are through the Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah.

