Woman's body found in Livingston County

Authorities have found the body of a Kentucky woman in Livingston County.

Coroner Mitchell Lee of Marshall County says the body of 62-year-old Sheila Neblett Robinson of Paducah was found at 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Her body was found in her car on Haddox Ferry in Livingston County.

Funeral arrangements are through the Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah.

