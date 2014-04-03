Severe weather moving across the Heartland, shocking new ad disc - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

date 2014-04-03

Severe weather moving across the Heartland, shocking new ad discourages distracted driving

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
With severe storms making their way through the Heartlland, make sure you're signed up for StormTeam alerts, e-mails and/or texts.
David Letterman announced he will retire next year.
A shocking new ad discourages distracted driving as part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Good evening,

Showers and thunderstorms have been moving across the same areas of southern Illinois most of the day. Because of this, we have see areas of localized flooding. This activity will leave the Heartland by 6 p.m. Stay with Heartland News and the StormTeam at 9 and 10 for the latest.

You can stay alert and sign up for StormTeam weather alerts via the StormTeam Weather App. You can also sign up for e-mail and text alerts. Click here for more information.

Some say the new ads are shocking. As National Driving Awareness Month gets underway, the National Traffic and Safety Administration is getting ready to kick off the new ads to discourage distracted driving. Christy Millweard residents in Sikeston and the Missouri State Highway Patrol about the ads. You can click here to see what they said.

Some fans of the St. Louis Rams are planning a weekend rally to help keep the city’s NFL team from leaving. The Keep the Rams rally is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Laclede’s Landing and comes amid growing unease over the team’s future.

David Letterman is retiring from his late night show next year. Letterman made the announcement at Thursday’s taping.

Relatives said a U.S. Army sergeant from Illinois was one of the soldiers killed in a shooting at Fort Hood, Texas. Family members identified the victim as U.S. Army Sgt. Timothy Owens, a native of Effingham, Ill.

The Fort Hood shooter was being treated for an unstable mental condition before killing three and injuring 16 Wednesday, according to the commander. Three of the nine patients being cared for are in critical condition. Some were discharged Thursday.

