Cape Girardeau police investigating after church broken into

Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a church was broken into and some money stolen.

According to Darin Hickey with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, police responded after getting a call from a maintenance man at 6:30 Thursday morning.

He said the windows to the main office of St. Vincent Church on Broadway were broken. Windows inside the school were also broken.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

