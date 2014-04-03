Murray State wins CIT Championship - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State wins CIT Championship

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - The Murray State Racers won the CIT Basketball Championship Thursday evening in Murray, Ky.
The final score was Murray State 65 and Yale 57.
Freshman guard Cameron Payne led the Racers with 24 points and Junior forward Jarvis Williams added 16.
Murray State led by 1 at halftime before finally taking control late in the 2nd half.
With the win, the Racers finish the season 23-11.
