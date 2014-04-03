Heartland Cooks: Ryan’s Home Run Pizza Puffs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Cooks: Ryan’s Home Run Pizza Puffs

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
This week's Heartland Cook, Ryan Bollinger of Jackson, MO This week's Heartland Cook, Ryan Bollinger of Jackson, MO

Baseball season is finally here!

We’re getting you geared up with game-watching grub. Cardinals’ fan and KFVS graphic artist Ryan Bollinger of Jackson, Mo. shares his recipe for Home Run Pizza Puffs.

It’s finger food fit for a super fan that’s easy to make and only requires four ingredients!

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 lb. Mozzarella Cheese
  • 1 can of biscuits (8 count)
  • 1/4 cup of pizza sauce
  • Oregano

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Lay biscuits two inches apart on a greased cookie sheet. Press your thumb down in the center of each biscuit.

Pool 1/2 teaspoon of pizza sauce in center of each biscuit. Lightly sprinkle oregano on center of each biscuit. Place a one-inch cube of mozzarella in the center of each biscuit.

Pull edges of biscuit up around the cheese, squeeze dough together to seal. Then flip each ball over, seam side down.

Bake 12 - 15 minutes or until each ball is golden brown on top.

Enjoy!

