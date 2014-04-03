SIU and WKCTC sign tech degree agreement

Two new agreements between West Kentucky Community & Technical College and Southern Illinois University Carbondale will allow WKCTC graduates to transfer into specific SIU technical degree programs.

The two schools signed two agreements allowing WKCTC’s AAS degree in automotive technology and AAS degree in General /Occupational Technical Studies to transfer into specific Bachelor of Science degrees at SIU Carbondale.

The agreements will also be available to all students in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).

"SIU has had a long history of providing baccalaureate completion degrees for technical career fields, and we want to ensure that students have well-defined transfer pathways,” said SIU Chancellor Rita Cheng. “Our goal is provide unlimited opportunity for college completion through dual-degree programs in partnership with WKCTC and other colleges. These agreements validate and celebrate the choice to begin work on a bachelor's degree at SIU with an associate degree from WKCTC. Both institutions support and benefit from student success. We're pleased and honored to join with WKCTC to make this possible."

For more information about transfer education at WKCTC, contact Rachel Goatley, coordinator of transfer advising at WKCTC

at (270) 534-3187.

