ATF investigating fire at River City Health Clinic

The ATF is investigating a fire at the River City Health Clinic in Cape Girardeau.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, small fires were put out with fire extinguishers.

The call came in about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

There was no serious damage to the building, although there was some water damage as two sprinklers went off.

The incident is being investigated by the ATF and Cape Girardeau police.

The owner of the River City Health Clinic, Rhonda Wilson, said it would be closed Friday and probably Monday due to the incident.

There is currently no power at the facility, but Wilson said the clinic will reopen whenever possible.



According to Darin Hickey with Cape Girardeau Police Department, it is being investigated as a burglary.

He said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the building. The suspect or suspects entered the building through a window.

Hickey said police arrived on scene to find the back door of the business open and smoke filling the building. No one was inside.



