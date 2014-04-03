Carbondale man arrested in connection with heroin investigation

A Carbondale man was arrested in connection with a heroin investigation.

Christopher C. Duncan, 30, was charged with delivery of heroin.

According to Carbondale police, they began conducting an ongoing investigation on January 1 involving suspected drug activity at a home in the 600 block of East Snider Street.

During the investigation, police say contact was made with Duncan and he was subsequently arrested.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

