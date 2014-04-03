Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery in Hayti

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, Pemiscot County deputies were called to the a home on Tuesday morning south of Hayti, for a reported a armed robbery.Officers learned a black male asked about renting a mini storage unit on the property. While inside the home, the suspect showed a handgun and forced the victim onto the floor.The suspect demanded cash and later fled the scene with the victim's purse.Two people have been questioned about the robbery but their have been no arrests made.Anyone with information should contact the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at 573-333-4101.