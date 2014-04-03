Tornado WATCH - S. Illinois flooding - MO gun law legislation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tornado WATCH - S. Illinois flooding - MO gun law legislation

Digital Dopper radar at 3:27 p.m. Digital Dopper radar at 3:27 p.m.
Flooding in Benton, IL (Source: Allison Twaits) Flooding in Benton, IL (Source: Allison Twaits)
A MO gun bill aims to nullify Federal gun laws. A MO gun bill aims to nullify Federal gun laws.

Good afternoon, here is what we are working on for Heartland News at 5:00 and 6:00.

Today is a StormTeam Action Day. This is when conditions are right for life-threatening weather to hit the Heartland. On Action Days, we encourage you to keep an eye out for warnings, keep your weather radio turned on, and most important, know were you plan to take cover in case severe storms hit, no matter where you are located.

There is a TORNADO WATCH for parts of the Heartland until 7 p.m. Grant Dade, Laura Wibbenmeyer and Brian McCormick are in the StormTeam weather center keeping an eye on the radar. Tune in at 5:00 for the latest weather developments.

Road crews have been working all day due to major flooding around Benton, Illinois. Allison Twaits has the details at 5:06.

The National Weather Service says a tornado hit University City, Mo. early this morning.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has declared a state of emergency after storms struck most of the state.

Murray State plays Yale tonight in the CIT finals. Todd Richards has more tonight at 5:07.

The Mo. House voted 110-41 on Thursday to send a bill to the Senate that would nullify Federal gun laws.

Officials held a press conference today regarding yesterday's deadly shooting at Fort Hood.

E-Cigarette poisonings are on the rise. Learn more at 6:11.

Have a great & SAFE evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer

