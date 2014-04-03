Tornado WATCH - S. Illinois flooding - MO gun law legislation

Good afternoon, here is what we are working on for Heartland News at 5:00 and 6:00.

Today is a StormTeam Action Day. This is when conditions are right for life-threatening weather to hit the Heartland. On Action Days, we encourage you to keep an eye out for warnings, keep your weather radio turned on, and most important, know were you plan to take cover in case severe storms hit, no matter where you are located.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has declared a state of emergency after storms struck most of the state.

?

For more news, go to our mobile app.

Have a great & SAFE evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer