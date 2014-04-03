MoDOT: Upcoming intersection changes at Rte. 160/Existing 67 in Butler Co.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said with the new four-lane section of Route 67 in Butler County now open to traffic, additional updates will be made at the intersection of Route 160 and the existing Route 67.

Currently, they say the intersection of Route 160 and existing Route 67 gives traffic on the existing Route 67 the right of way, and traffic on Route 160 has the burden of a stop condition.

Starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 4, changes will be made to the intersection which will give Route 160 the right of way and traffic on existing Route 67 will have the stop condition.

MoDOT said the area will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

