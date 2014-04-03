Rte. 61 in Cape Girardeau Co. to be reduced for drainage repairs

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route 61 (Kingshighway) in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane while crews make drainage repairs.

This section of road is located between Victoria Street and Thomas Drive.

Weather permitting, crews will be working Monday, April 7 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MoDOT said the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

