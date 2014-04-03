Sign up for StormTeam Weather Alerts for your device

Stay alert! Sign up for StormTeam weather alerts via the StormTeam Weather App! You can also sign up for email and text alerts!

Text “storm” to 91212 to receive severe weather alerts. The viewer will receive a bounceback message asking for the name of the county. Frequency varies, up to 5 per day, per selection.

Get emails in your inbox for breaking news, news updates and more. Click here to sign up!



Here is the link to download the Heartland News App and StormTeam Weather App. It's free!