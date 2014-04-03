State Agency: Winter fish kills across Ill. normal

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says fish kills on lakes and ponds around the state can be blamed on the hard winter.

DNR spokesman Chris Young says that the deaths of hundreds of fish were caused by thick ice that limited sunlight getting to the water. That shut down the growth of oxygen-producing plants.

But Young says the die-offs that have happened in locations such as Citizens Lake in Monmouth and Eureka Lake in Eureka are normal in harsh winters.

DNR biologist Ken Russell said the winter of 1978 and '79 was also bad for fish kills. But he believes this winter could wind up being worse.

