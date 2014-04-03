Poll released in favor of marijuana legislation

CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) - Supporters of a bill that would remove criminal penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana in Illinois have released a poll in favor of such legislation.

The Illinois House Restorative Justice Committee approved the bill last week.

According to a news release, the Public Policy Polling survey shows 63% of Illinois voters support making possession of an ounce of marijuana a non-criminal offense punishable by a fine of up to $100. Only 27% oppose the proposal.

The poll found majority support across all reported genders, races, and political party affiliations. The survey, which polled 769 Illinois voters from March 28-30, is available at http://www.mpp.org/ILpoll.

HB 5708, introduced by Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago), would eliminate criminal penalties and the possibility of a criminal record for possession of up to 30 grams of marijuana.

“Nobody should face potentially life-altering criminal penalties for possessing a small amount of marijuana, a substance less harmful than alcohol,” said Rep. Cassidy. “These devastating penalties are irrational and unjust. Our law enforcement officials’ time and resources would be better spent addressing serious crimes instead of marijuana possession cases.”

A full report is available at http://www.mpp.org/ILMarkedForLife.

