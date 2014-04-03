Shawnee National Forest offers Jr. Forest Ranger Program

The Shawnee National Forest is hosting a Junior Forest Ranger Program, an after school event at the Lincoln Memorial Picnic Grounds in Jonesboro on April 16, 2014 from 4-5:00 p.m.

U.S. Forest Service employees will be there to walk the kids through a work book and share information on maps and compasses, ecosystems and prescribed fires.

The program is recommended for ages 6-13 years.

For more information, please call the Mississippi Bluffs Ranger Station at 618-833-8576.

