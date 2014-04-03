Poplar Bluff awarded $13K Historic Preservation Fund grant

The Missouri DNR says the city of Poplar Bluff has been awarded a $13,200 grant through the federal Historic Preservation Fund.



The city will use the grant to prepare a nomination to list the Kinzer and Cynthia Streets Historic District in the National Register of Historic Places.



For more information about the CLG program, visit http://dnr.mo.gov/shpo/certifie.htm.



