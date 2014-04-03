2 facing cocaine related charges in western KY

A man and woman are facing crack cocaine related charges in western Kentucky.



Marcus Bowen was charged with trafficking controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense.

Carol Perry was charged with possession of cocaine and tampering with physical evidence.

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Drug Division say they began surveillance and around 3:30 p.m. on April 2 in the area of South 8 and Adams Streets.

Detectives saw what they believed to be an illegal drug transaction taking place between two people.

Detectives later stopped a vehicle that was leaving the area, driven by 53-year- old Carol Perry of Paducah, KY.

During that stop, detectives say they found crack cocaine.

Marcus Bowen, 51, of Paducah, was walking in the area and detained. He was taken to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department along with Perry.

Detectives say Perry had given Bowen $30 to buy crack cocaine. Bowen then gave the crack cocaine to Perry.

While at the Sheriff’s Department, Perry tried to hide a crack cocaine smoking pipe, according to detectives.

Both Perry and Bowen were booked into the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.