1 arrested, 1 wanted after overnight police chase

One man was arrested and police are searching for a second suspect involved in an overnight chase throughout several parts of southeast Missouri.According to Miner Police Chief Chris Griggs, an officer noted suspicious activity and traffic violations associated with a vehicle just after midnight Thursday.The officer tried to stop the vehicle in a McDonald's parking lot and the vehicle refused to stop.The vehicle then drove to Matthews Lane, through a field and came out on AA Highway.According to Captain Jim McMillen with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the chase went into New Madrid County and then north on US 61, into Sikeston.Sikeston officers were monitoring the chase and set up at the city limits.Spike strips were put out and deflated tires on the vehicle.The two suspects then went north into Sikeston and ran on foot near Edmonson Street.Miner Police, Scott County deputies and Sikeston DPS chased the suspects and were able to apprehend Meshaw Daniel of Sikeston.Daniel had an active warrant out of Mississippi County, Missouri for distribution of a controlled substance. He was arrested.The driver of the vehicle was able to get away.There is no description available for the driver of the vehicle.Stay with Heartland News on air and at kfvs12.com for updates.