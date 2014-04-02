Qulin mayoral candidate victim of vandalism - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Qulin mayoral candidate victim of vandalism

A Heartland mayoral candidate is the subject of vandalism just days before the election. His tires were slashed in front of his home, and now police are searching for who did it. A Heartland mayoral candidate is the subject of vandalism just days before the election. His tires were slashed in front of his home, and now police are searching for who did it.
In Qulin, mayoral candidate Rob Ray said it's been a good, clean race between he and current mayor, Glen Sedrick. In Qulin, mayoral candidate Rob Ray said it's been a good, clean race between he and current mayor, Glen Sedrick.
Someone had written "Glen," the name of his opponent, on his truck windows. Someone had written "Glen," the name of his opponent, on his truck windows.
QULIN, MO (KFVS) - On April 8, Missouri voters will line up at polls to make their political picks.

A Heartland mayoral candidate is the subject of vandalism just days before the election. His tires were slashed in front of his home, and now police are searching for who did it.

In Qulin, mayoral candidate Rob Ray said it's been a good, clean race between he and current mayor, Glen Sedrick. That's why he was so surprised to wake up Wednesday morning to find two of his vehicles were vandalized.

Ray said he found two slashed tires on his wife's car and one on his truck.

Someone had written "Glen," the name of his opponent, on his truck windows. Several of his campaign signs around town were destroyed, but he said the crime hasn't changed his mind about running.

"If you want to be involved in your community, if you have positive changes that can improve the city you live in, don't let this discourage you," said Ray. "It's random, I don't expect it to happen again. Your vote counts in local government."

Mayor Glen Sedrick said there's no place for this type of crime in the city, but especially in a political race.

Police Chief Bryan Lacy told me they don't know why someone would do this, but witness statements have helped them narrow the suspects.

The city's Crime Stoppers fund has issued a $500 reward.

It'll be given to anyone who provides information that results in a conviction.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly