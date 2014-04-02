Qulin mayoral candidate victim of vandalism

Someone had written "Glen," the name of his opponent, on his truck windows.

In Qulin, mayoral candidate Rob Ray said it's been a good, clean race between he and current mayor, Glen Sedrick.

On April 8, Missouri voters will line up at polls to make their political picks.

In Qulin, mayoral candidate Rob Ray said it's been a good, clean race between he and current mayor, Glen Sedrick. That's why he was so surprised to wake up Wednesday morning to find two of his vehicles were vandalized.

Ray said he found two slashed tires on his wife's car and one on his truck.

Someone had written "Glen," the name of his opponent, on his truck windows. Several of his campaign signs around town were destroyed, but he said the crime hasn't changed his mind about running.

"If you want to be involved in your community, if you have positive changes that can improve the city you live in, don't let this discourage you," said Ray. "It's random, I don't expect it to happen again. Your vote counts in local government."

Mayor Glen Sedrick said there's no place for this type of crime in the city, but especially in a political race.

Police Chief Bryan Lacy told me they don't know why someone would do this, but witness statements have helped them narrow the suspects.

The city's Crime Stoppers fund has issued a $500 reward.

It'll be given to anyone who provides information that results in a conviction.