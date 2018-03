KY 131/Said Road reopened after structure fire

All of KY131/Said Road is now open to traffic after being closed Wednesday night due to a structure fire.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, McCracken County 911 dispatch had reported KY131/Said Road was closed in the 2500 block between Symsonia and Reidland near the McCracken-Graves County line.



Several fire departments assisted with the fire.Currently there are no details available regarding the fire or what caused it.Stay with Heartland News on air and at kfvs12.com for updates.