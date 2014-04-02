Heartland town says it is safe despite ranking

The company Movoto ranked Missouri towns larger than 10,000 residents from most safe to least safe.While some got good marks, other Heartland cities were deemed unsafe.“Just surprised me a bit, no reason why we would be that way,” said Steve LeGrand with Clark Lock and Security.LeGrand said he can’t believe Poplar Bluff ranked 71 out of 75 safest cities in Missouri according to real estate company out of California.Poplar Bluff City employees like Deputy Police Chief Jeff Rolland were also shocked."It surprised me,” said Rolland.So the employees did a little digging. The California based company looks at crime per 100,000 residents while the City of Poplar Bluff which has nowhere near that many people look at number of incidents.Even with a little math to put these on equal playing fields, the rankings just don't add up."It's an unjust assessment of Poplar Bluff, because it's a great place to live and work," said Rolland.Heartland News tried to contact Movoto to find out how they got their rankings, but as of Wednesday evening, they had not called back.It's something Rolland and residents want people to know is not true."I think you would have a different opinion if you walk the streets of Poplar Bluff and ask the people that live here, and work here and shop here, I think they feel safe,” said Rolland."I think they need to check it out for themselves, I don't feel unsafe," said LeGrand.