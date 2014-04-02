Woman concerned after a neighbor's dog allegedly attacks grandson

The owners of the dog were not home when a KFVS News reporter knocked on their door.

Taylor says the incident happened last week. That’s when she called police.

“[It] knocked him down then grabbed a hold of his face and just started, you know, trying to tear his face off,” Patricia Taylor said.

A New Madrid woman is worried about her grandchildren’s safety after her neighbor’s dog allegedly attacked the child. Authorities initially took the dog, but it has since been returned to the owners.

New Madrid Police say the owners face charges of failure to vaccinate and having a loose dog.

The child’s grandmother says the dog is too dangerous to be around children and should be taken from the owners.

Taylor’s grandson is eight-years-old.

“We are scared to death that he’s going to do something again, or maybe possibly kill him,” Taylor said.

“They came and picked the dog up,” Taylor said.

However, according to Taylor, the dog was returned to its owners.

“It’s awful. I mean, when you get one that attacks a child, regardless, it shouldn’t be taken back home,” Taylor said.

The New Madrid City Attorney says the dog owners could possibly have the dog taken away if they don’t comply with the city’s dangerous dog ordinance.

“Because the dog allegedly attacked the child, the dog is now considered, by our ordnances, a dangerous dog,” Lynn Bock said.

That means, the owners have 48 hours to do things like get insurance on the dog and build caging.

“Our animal control officers will go out and check and see if there is compliance, if there is not compliance, there will be further charges. Eventually, if the dog is not in compliance for a specific period of time, our city court will order the dog taken from the owner,” Bock said.

The owners of the dog were not home when a KFVS News reporter knocked on their door. However, the man who lives next door calls the dog “harmless.”

“[It is] friendly, [it is a]good dog, [it] wouldn’t bite anybody,” Bobby Sullivan said.

Taylor says she’ll be keeping her grandkids inside as long as the dog is there.

“This dog is very dangerous. It does not need to be back over there,” Taylor said.

The owners have until Wednesday to comply with the dangerous dog ordinance.

