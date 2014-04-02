Man sentenced on controlled substance charges

Jackson County State's Attorney Michael C. Carr announced a Sparta, Illinois man has been sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Jeffrey Dancy, 31, was sentenced on charges of unlawful delivery of controlled substance in Jackson County and a concurrent four year sentence for unlawful delivery of controlled substance in Randolph County.

According to Carr, in the Jackson County case, Carbondale police were working with a confidential source, who under their direction, bought a small amount of cocaine from the defendant from a hotel. He said the delivery was captured on a hidden video recording device. The defendant was arrested as he left the hotel room, and was found to be in possession of the "buy" money that was paid him by the confidential source.

This case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State's Attorney Mark Hamrock prosecuted this case.

