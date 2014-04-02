Lt. Gov. Simon to address Carbondale students - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lt. Gov. Simon to address Carbondale students

Lt. Gov. Sheila Simon Lt. Gov. Sheila Simon
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois Lt. Governor Sheila Simon will stress the importance of student leadership and equitable education funding while addressing approximately 400 southern Illinois high school students.

Lt. Gov. Simon will speak at the Little Egypt District of Student Councils Convention in Carbondale on Thursday .

Students will gather to vote for leadership officers, discuss future fundraisers and develop plans to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“I encourage students to take on leadership roles at their schools, just as we need lawmakers to stand up for education funding reform in Springfield,” said Simon, the state’s point person on education reform.

Simon is advocating for Senate Bill 16, which could create equitable funding for rural districts.

