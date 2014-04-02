Cape Girardeau County Public Health Fair April 8-9

In recognition of National Public Health Week, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is hosting a Health Fair at the Health Center.

The Health Fair is scheduled for April 8-9, 2014.

There will be free give-a-ways, and a drawing for attendance prizes and you don't have to be present to win.

Booths and services offered at the Health Fair:

• Free blood pressure check, information on strokes and heart attacks.

•Information on Poison Prevention, Mistaken Identity Board Display.

•Immunization booth with information on vaccines for babies, children, adolescents & adults (eg. Zostivax, Tdap, Pneumonia).

•Rural Health Clinic – Primary Health Care Services for Children.

•Southeast Health Hospital- Diabetic information.

•Chronic Pain Management Program.

•Communicable Disease.

•Environmental Public Health information – Keeping Food Safe.

•WIC – Healthy Eating Display.

•Emergency Preparedness – Getting Your Household Prepared for an Emergency.

