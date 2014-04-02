Applications being accepted for Youth Conservation Corps

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge is currently accepting applications for positions with the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) for the summer of 2014.



The YCC is a summer employment program for young women and men ages 15- 18, who work, learn and earn together by doing outdoor projects on public lands.



Applicants should enjoy working outdoors, work well as a member of a team and have a desire to make a difference for wildlife and the wildlife refuge. Employment is full time for 8 weeks during the summer; salary is $8.25 hour.



Applications are available on the Refuge website or from high school guidance counselors. The deadline to apply is April 15.



Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge is part of the National Wildlife Refuge System which is administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.



For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit http://www.fws.gov.



