Applications being accepted for Head Start

HAYTI, MO (KFVS) -

DAEOC Head Start/Early Head Start is now taking applications for eligible children.

Children must be age 3 to 5 and Early Head Start birth to 3 years old along with expectant families.

Services are provided for all eligible children, including those with special needs. Contact the nearest Head Start/Early Head Start Center or DAEOC County Office to fill out an application.

Head Start Centers are located at Arbyrd, Bell City, Caruthersville, Chaffee, Charleston, Dexter, East Prairie, Howardville, Kennett, Malden, Parma, Portageville, Puxico, Ross, Sikeston and Steele. The Early Head Start Center is located in New Madrid and the Home-Based Office is located in Hayti.

If you have questions, please call 573-748-7932 or visit http://www.daeoc.com

