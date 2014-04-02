MO no longer number 1 in meth lab seizures - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO no longer number 1 in meth lab seizures

MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Missouri is no longer number one, as far as meth lab seizures go.

However, law enforcement still has a long way to go in the fight against methamphetamine.

Indiana is now tops when it comes to meth lab seizures with almost 1,800 in 2013. Tennessee was second with more than 1,600 lab busts and Missouri had almost 1,500 seizures.

The Missouri Highway Patrol added up the number of working labs, equipment seizures and dumpsites to get the stats.

You can click here to see the Missouri State Highway Patrol map of nationwide meth incidents through December 2013.

