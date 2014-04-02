Card-Makers support troops with 'Operation Write Home' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A Paducah business is supporting the nation’s deployed armed forces and their families by participating in Operation Write Home (OWH).

On April 19, Kristin Williams and Chris Janne will host a card-making event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come by Ephemera Paducah on April 19 to make cards in the shop. No kit will be provided.

Participants will have the use of the studio’s tools and supplies, but may also bring papers, glues, embellishments and other items they may want to incorporate into their design. A donation of a pack of 4.25”x 5.5” sized cards will be appreciated.

You can also participate by making cards at home or in your own studio and dropping them off at Ephemera Paducah, located at 333 North 9th Street. Cards can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays or Fridays and between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Those choosing this option, should review the Operation Write Home guidelines on their website. To qualify as a tax-free donation, donors must write a check.

For information about Operation Write Home and card requirements, visit http://operationwritehome.org.

For more information on the card-making event at Ephemera Paducah, contact Kristin Williams at 333 N 9th St, Paducah, KY 42001, (270) 443-0003.

