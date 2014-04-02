Tips to prepare for severe weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tips to prepare for severe weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - With the threat of potential severe storms or tornadoes, the Heartland StormTeam and American Red Cross offer tips and updates regularly to keep you safe before and after the storm.

The Red Cross encourages every person or family to have a disaster kit ready in their home, church, or school. "Make sure everyone knows where to find it," said Jamie Koehler of the Red Cross Chapter in southeast Missouri.

At the very least the the Red Cross recommends these items in your kit:
  • Food that will not spoil.
  • Plenty of water
  • Flashlight
  • Weather radio for news and alerts
  • Solar charges or other similar device in case the power goes out.
  • First Aid Kit
  • Important documents
  • Tools
  • Gloves
  • Duct tape
The Red Cross also recommends these items for your car in case you are on the road:

  • Food
  • Water
  • Blankets
  • Hat and gloves
  • Flashlight and batteries
The free Red Cross Tornado App also can be downloaded to give plenty of tips on what to put in your kit and what to do before and after the storm.

Click on the link below for more information from the American Red Cross and about the app:

http://www.redcross.org/mo/cape-girardeau

http://www.redcross.org/mobile-apps/tornado-app

Meanwhile, our KFVS Weather App is free and is an invaluable tool to keep you informed with streaming video during wall-to-wall coverage and alerts for your area.

Find out more about the KFVS alert system here: http://www.kfvs12.com/story/15068622/weather-app

