Tips to prepare for severe weather

Food that will not spoil.

Plenty of water

Flashlight

Weather radio for news and alerts

Solar charges or other similar device in case the power goes out.

First Aid Kit

Important documents

Tools

Gloves

Duct tape

Food

Water

Blankets

Hat and gloves

Flashlight and batteries

With the threat of potential severe storms or tornadoes, the Heartland StormTeam and American Red Cross offer tips and updates regularly to keep you safe before and after the storm.The Red Cross encourages every person or family to have a disaster kit ready in their home, church, or school. "Make sure everyone knows where to find it," said Jamie Koehler of the Red Cross Chapter in southeast Missouri.At the very least the the Red Cross recommends these items in your kit:The Red Cross also recommends these items for your car in case you are on the road:The free Red Cross Tornado App also can be downloaded to give plenty of tips on what to put in your kit and what to do before and after the storm.Click on the link below for more information from the American Red Cross and about the app:Meanwhile, our KFVS Weather App is free and is an invaluable tool to keep you informed with streaming video during wall-to-wall coverage and alerts for your area.Find out more about the KFVS alert system here: http://www.kfvs12.com/story/15068622/weather-app