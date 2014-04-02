Spring storms - Dangerous dog attack - E-Cigarette legislation

E-Cigarette legislation has been approved in lllinois.

Severe storms and tornadoes are possible Wednesday and Thursday.

After a very prolonged winter, the first true Spring storm is set to move through the Heartland over the next 48 hours. Laura and Grant are watching the radar and will have the latest forecast at 5:00 & 6:00.

A dangerous dog has attacked a small child in New Madrid. Hear from family members tonight at 5:02.

The Cape Girardeau Police Asst. Chief has been laid to rest.

Officials are still investigating and looking for information in connection with a lockdown on Murray State University campus Tuesday night. According to Murray State University Vice President, a male was in custody and was questioned- but is no longer in custody.

The toxicology reports are back in connection to the February death of an SIU student, according to the victim's mother.

A St. Louis family is headed to trademark court over the family name used on beer sold.

A number of Heartland Missouri cities have made a list of the "most dangerous places in Mo."

Kentucky State Police is investigating the discovery of human remains in Livingston County.

Illinois lawmakers have approved legislation that'd require stores to keep electronic cigarettes behind the counter.

What makes a concealed carry gun class legitimate? Allison Twaits talked to instructors and has more tonight at 6:04.

A man accused of shooting and killing his wife was in court on Wednesday.

We will have the latest on the 8.2 earthquake in Chile that left death and damage behind.

