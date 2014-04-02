Rte. 34 in Bollinger Co. reduced for pavement construction

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route 34 in Bollinger County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews construct shoulders and overlay the road.

This section of road is located from County Road 402 to County Road 324.

Weather permitting, crews will be working Monday, April 14 through Monday, December 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

MoDOT says the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

