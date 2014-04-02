Carbondale police participate in National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Carbondale police participate in National Distracted Driving Awa - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
The Carbondale Police Department announced April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Illinois law prohibits the use of handheld cellphones and sending or reading electronic communications (text messages or emails) while operating a motor vehicle.

The use of hands free or Blue Tooth cellphone technology is allowed by persons over the age of 18.

Illinois drivers are only exempt from cell phone use and text messages while driving when:

  • Reporting an emergency situation
  • Parked on the shoulder of a road
  • Stopped due to normal traffic being obstructed and the vehicle is in neutral or park

Police are working in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation to reduce the number of traffic related deaths and injuries. They have adopted a zero tolerance policy for distracted driving violations. During the month of April, officers will be placing an emphasis on the enforcement of drivers using a handheld cellular device to talk or text while driving.

