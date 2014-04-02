Rte. 51 in Perry County reduced for pavement repairs

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot width restriction while contractor crews resurface the road.

This section of road is located between County Road 936 and Perryville city limits.

Weather permitting, crews will be working Monday, April 21 through Thursday, May 8 from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

MoDOT says the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

