Man facing charges after officer smells meth materials in trash

A McLeansboro man is facing meth related charges.

According McLeansboro Police, Bradley K. Rogers, 31, was charged with participation in meth manufacturing, possession of meth manufacturing materials and disposal of manufacturing waste.

He was booked into the White County Jail.

Police say an officer on patrol smelled an unusual odor coming from trash placed on a curb.

After inspection, the officer found items used to make meth.

A search warrant was applied for and performed. Rogers was taken into custody.

