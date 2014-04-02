Weathering the storm tips



Meanwhile our KFVS Weather App is free and is an invaluable tool to keep you informed with streaming video during wall to wall coverage and alerts for your area.



Find out more about the KFVS alert system here: http://www.kfvs12.com/story/15068622/weather-app



At the very least the the Red Cross recommends these items in your kit:1. Food that will not spoil.2. Plenty of water3. Flashlight4. Weather radio for news and alerts5. Solar charges or other similar device in case the power goes out.6. First Aid Kit7. Important documents8. Tools9. Gloves10. Duct tapeThe Red Cross also recommends these items for your car in case you are on the road:1. Food2. Water3. Blankets4. Hat and gloves5. Flashlight and batteriesThe free Red Cross Tornado App also can be downloaded to give plenty of tips on what to put in your kit and what to do before and after the storm.Click on the link below for more information from the American Red Cross and about the app: