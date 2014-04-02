Carbondale police investigate 3 separate burglaries

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating three separate home burglaries.

Officers responded to the 800 block of West Main Street.

Officers say an unknown suspect entered the locked home and stole items.

And, on March 28, Carbondale police responded to a home in the 200 block of South Lewis Lane for a bburglary Officers learned an unknown suspect entered the locked residence and stole property.

On April 2, police responded to a home in the 800 block of West Mill Street in reference to a report of a residential burglary.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

